Conservationists urge caution as Nepal to gift more rhinos to China

KATHMANDU — As Nepal commits to gifting two more greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) to China, conservationists have called on authorities to exercise caution while selecting individual animals for the purpose. The decision to gift the rhinos was made during Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s visit to Beijing this week. “The Nepali side pledged to provide the Chinese side a pair of Ek Singhe Gaida (unicorn rhino) as a gift from the Government and people of Nepal to the Government and people of China, as a symbol for the long-lasting friendship between the two countries,” said a joint statement. In 2018, Nepal gifted two pairs of rhinos, named Mitinee and Solti and Bhadra and Rupasi, to China. While Mitinee and Solti found a new home at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Bhadra and Rupasi found theirs in Chimelong Safari Park, Guangzhou. “Orphaned rhino calves that have grown in close contact with humans are the best candidates for gifting to zoos,” said conservationist Bed Kumar Khadka. Such rhinos have a lower chance of attacking people and are already adapted to eating human food, he added. All four rhinos were in their early stages of life when they were separated from their mothers in the jungle to be flown to China. If a pair is to be selected from the wild, it presents a challenge of its own, said Khadka, who was involved in capturing the rhinos sent to China five years ago. According to Nepal’s 2021 rhino census, Chitwan National…This article was originally published on Mongabay

