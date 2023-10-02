Indonesia’s peatland restoration claims in question as fires flare up

JAKARTA — Swaths of tropical peatland that were supposed to have been restored and protected from burning are among the fire-hit areas in Indonesia’s ongoing dry season, raising questions about the government’s claims of success in peat restoration. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry said more than 300 companies had restored some 3.7 million hectares (9.1 million acres) of peatland in their concessions — an area larger than Belgium — to date. Some of these companies also replanted 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of their concessions with native vegetation, said Muhammad Askary, the ministry’s director of peat ecosystem damage control. Yet fire monitoring carried out by peat watchdog Pantau Gambut found 14,437 hotspots in peatlands in August alone. This marked a fourfold increase from the number of hotspots in peat areas the previous month. Some of the hotspots were detected within concessions that had burned in the past, said Pantau Gambut researcher Abil Salsabila. Three of the top five concessions with the highest number of hotspots in August have a history of burning, data from Pantau Gambut show. The largest number of hotspots, 675 in August, were detected in the oil palm concession of PT Mekar Karya Kahuripan (MKK) in West Kalimantan province. Some 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of the concession burned in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Another concession with repeated burning is owned by PT Waringin Agro Jaya (WAJ), also a palm oil company, in South Sumatra province. In 2015, fires there burned 1,626 hectares (4,018 acres) of WAJ’s concession.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

