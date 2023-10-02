James Webb telescope makes 'JuMBO' discovery of planet-like objects in Orion

From BBC
Published24 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Jupiter-sized “planets” free-floating in space, unconnected to any star, have been spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
What’s intriguing about the discovery is that these objects appear to be moving in pairs. Astronomers are currently struggling to explain them.
The telescope observed about 20 pairs in a fabulously detailed new survey of the famous Orion Nebula.
They’ve been nicknamed Jupiter Mass Binary Objects, or “JuMBOs” for short.
One possibility is that these objects grew out of regions in the nebula where the density of material was insufficient to make fully fledged stars.
Another possibility is that they were made around stars and were then kicked out into interstellar space through various interactions.
“The ejection hypothesis is the favoured one at the moment,” said Prof Mark McCaughrean.
“Gas physics suggests you shouldn’t be able to make objects with the mass of Jupiter on their own, and we know single planets can get kicked out from star systems. But how do you kick out pairs of these things together? Right now, we don’t have an answer. It’s one for the theoreticians,” the European Space Agency’s (Esa) senior science adviser told BBC News.
Prof McCaughrean led the team that produced the new Orion survey.
Using JWST’s remarkable resolution and infrared sensitivity, the astronomers have added substantially to the information already mined by older telescopes, including Webb’s direct