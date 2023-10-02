James Webb telescope makes 'JuMBO' discovery of planet-like objects in Orion

“The ejection hypothesis is the favoured one at the moment,” said Prof Mark McCaughrean.

“Gas physics suggests you shouldn’t be able to make objects with the mass of Jupiter on their own, and we know single planets can get kicked out from star systems. But how do you kick out pairs of these things together? Right now, we don’t have an answer. It’s one for the theoreticians,” the European Space Agency’s (Esa) senior science adviser told BBC News.