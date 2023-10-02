Water firms want bill rises to cut leaks and spills

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Water companies want bills to increase by £156 a year by 2030 to pay for upgrades and reduce sewage discharges.
The increase would allow infrastructure spending to almost double to £96bn and fund the construction of 10 new reservoirs, the water industry says.
But the proposals come amid public anger at the amount of sewage being discharged into rivers and seas and continued cost of living pressures.
Water industry regulator Ofwat has been asked to approve the plans.
If given the green light, water companies say the “record-breaking investment proposals” will secure the country’s water supply in the long-term.
Industry body Water UK said it was planning the “most ambitious modernisation of sewers since the Victorian era” and by the end of the decade said it could reduce leaks by a quarter compared with 2020.
It also said it would cut sewage spills into waterways by more than 140,000 each year by 2030. Water companies spilled sewage into rivers and seas more than 300,000 times in 2022.
The cost of the upgrades will be spread over decades, but if the regulator approves the plans the average annual bill will go up by £84 in 2025 rising gradually each year to £156 extra by 2030.
Water firms have been criticised for their poor performance, but David Henderson, chief executive of Water UK, defended their investment record.
“Since privatisation £200bn has been invested, almost double the rate before privatisation. Drinking water is what was funded from that money to be now