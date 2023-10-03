Amazon drought cuts river traffic, leaves communities without water and supplies

A severe drought has thrown the Brazilian Amazon into an emergency, with water levels in rivers and lakes across the basin falling to unprecedented lows in September. This has restricted the movement of people and goods by boat, making it even more difficult for remote communities to access health and education facilities, and left thousands of people facing water and food shortages. In addition to the humanitarian crisis, the severe drought is also being blamed for the massive die-off of fish and river dolphins. There are also concerns about forest fires. This scenario could worsen dramatically by the end of October, when the drought is expected to be at its most severe. The Amazon typically receives less rainfall during this current time of year. But the 2023 dry spell has been exacerbated by two simultaneous natural events that inhibit cloud formation, further reducing the already low rainfall in the region. One of these phenomena is El Niño, the abnormal warming of the surface waters of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which produces east-to-west air currents over the Amazon Rainforest. Another factor is the warming of the waters of the northern tropical Atlantic Ocean, which creates north-to-south winds across the biome. These air currents are an obstacle to the formation of rain clouds. “With the two phenomena acting simultaneously, we have a more intense drought that also affects a larger area of the Amazon biome,” Renato Cruz Senna, a meteorologist and researcher at the National Institute for Amazonian Research (INPA) in Brazil,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

