Ken Burns discusses heartbreak & hope of ‘The American Buffalo,’ his new documentary

Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns tells stories that shed light on the complexities and nuances of the United States’ cultural tapestry. This time, Burns has turned his lens on a symbol of the vast North American plains: the American buffalo (Bison bison). In a poignant discussion with Mongabay’s Liz Kimbrough, Burns delves deep into his upcoming two-part documentary, The American Buffalo, set to premiere Oct. 16 and 17 on PBS, the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service. The documentary navigates the harrowing journey of the American bison, one that historian Rosalyn LaPier describes as two distinct tales. One is a chronicle of the intimate relationship shared between Indigenous communities and the buffalo; a bond nurtured over millennia. The other is the darker story of the buffalo’s near-annihilation at the hands of European settlers and the subsequent Americans. These settlers, driven by cash bounties for buffalo hides, decimated the buffalo population, causing it to plummet from a staggering 30 million to less than 1,000 within a few decades. This massacre spelled calamity for the Indigenous tribes, whose existence was intertwined with the buffalo. In what Burns views as a concerted effort, this annihilation not only targeted the buffalo but symbolized the larger intention of bringing Native Americans to their knees. “What was most disturbing and heartbreaking was not just the slaughter of the animal, which in and of itself is beyond the pale. But the idea that behind it … sometimes verbalized but never written into real official policy, was the realization that ‘if…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay