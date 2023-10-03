Mongabay’s What-to-Watch list for October 2023

When the Dutch government announced plans to buy out farms close to nature reserves and cut the country’s livestock herd by as much as one-third, farmers revolted, staging massive demonstrations and destabilizing politics in the Netherlands. A series of articles and a video break this down. In Brazil, members of São Paulo’s Jaraguá Guarani Indigenous community have founded a new village on land they claim is ancestrally theirs. In the Philippines, an NGO project aimed at protecting villages from typhoon didn’t go as planned; watch Mongabay’s report about what went wrong. In Assam, India, where human-elephant conflicts are a serious problem, conservationists are collaborating with farmers to experiment with solutions for coexistence, including growing rice for wild elephants. In Roraima, Brazil, one the most hostile states for Indigenous in the country, sustainable farming, mercury-free fishing and circular trade are among the strategies Indigenous peoples have been developing to survive. Indigenous communities continue to fight for their rights across countries. In Panama, the Indigenous Naso people recently won rights to their land in the form of a “comarca,” but mapping its borders and executing patrols has proven more difficult than originally thought. In Brazil, Quilombola leader Maria Bernadete Pacífico was recently murdered for speaking out against land grabbers. Her son continues the fight. In India, researchers have found concerningly high traces of chemical compounds from pharmaceutical drugs in major water bodies, whose impact on humans and ecology is significant. A village in Rajasthan has grappled with water scarcity and contamination for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

