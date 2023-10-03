Sumatran rhino birth is rare good news for species sliding to extinction

We don’t know how many animals are born every day on our little blue planet. But given the fecundity of insects, it’s probably in the billions — and maybe in the trillions or even quadrillions. So, it’s a rare occasion when one of these births makes global news — but then there’s nothing in the world like a Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis). On Sept. 30, the Indonesian government announced the birth of a female calf at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS), bringing the number of captive Sumatran rhinos to 10. The Sumatran rhino, the smallest of the world’s five rhino species, is arguably the world’s most endangered large land mammal (depending on the status of the saola). Populations of Sumatran rhinos have been plummeting for decades in the wild until most have winked out entirely. An estimate last year put the total number of wild Sumatran rhinos at just 34-47 animals. Only one population, in Gunung Leuser National Park at the northern tip of the island of Sumatra, may have enough rhinos for even short-term survival. The calf was born weighing 27 kilograms (59.5 pounds), and, as is typical for the species, fringed with hair and sporting large, googly eyes. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. All this makes the news of the birth of another rhino even more momentous. The baby entered the world weighing 27 kilograms (59.5 pounds). Sumatran rhinos are born fringed with hair and sporting googly eyes. The hair lessens as they…This article was originally published on Mongabay

