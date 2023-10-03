Swab a leaf and find a species. Or 50, thanks to eDNA

When they embarked upon an experiment to swab leaves at Kibale National Park in Uganda in June 2022, Christina Lynggaard, Jan Gogarten and Patrick Omeja had little to no expectations. The idea had stemmed from Lynggaard’s previous work in biodiversity monitoring with the help of DNA samples collected from the air. “If animal DNA is in the air all around us, perhaps it settles and gets stuck to sticky surfaces,” Lynggaard, a scientist at the Helmholtz Institute for One Health in Germany and the Global Institute at the University of Copenhagen, told Mongabay. “Could we simply collect the settling DNA from air on leaves?” But rainforests are harsh and humid environments. Assuming that DNA might degrade there quickly, the team hadn’t harbored high hopes. Until the results came in and left them “flabbergasted.” The researchers identified 50 species of animals including mammals, birds and rodents, all detected from merely swabbing leaves for a little over an hour — 72 minutes, to be precise. In a study published in August in the journal Current Biology, the team described their quick and cost-effective technique of DNA sampling in a terrestrial environment. “All it takes is a swab and some gloves with a collection tube filled with a liquid to fix the DNA; that and three minutes to swab some leaves,” co-author Gogarten, also from the Helmholtz Institute and the Applied Zoology and Nature Conservation Research Group at the University of Greifswald in Germany, told Mongabay in an email interview. Lynggaard and her…This article was originally published on Mongabay

