Bears, birds and kangaroos: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

From BBC
The finalists in this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced. Here is a selection of those that were whittled down from thousands of entries submitted from professional and amateur photographers from around the world, along with comment from the photographers. The winners will be announced on 23 November.
“I was driving past a mob of western grey kangaroos feeding in an open field that was filled with attractive yellow flowers.
“I had my camera with me, so I stopped to grab a few photos. I suddenly noticed this individual adopt a humorous pose – to me it looks like he’s practising strumming on his air guitar.”
“The swamp turtle is surprised, and smiles at the dragonfly resting on its nose.”
“I had visited Suffolk for a few days to try and track down a few target species, but decided on a detour to the RSPB’s Minsmere reserve.
“It was a hot day and I was cooling off in one of the bird hides.
“When I noticed this Egyptian goose flying to this small island, I immediately focused on the avocet, knowing that it was going to charge in and see off the goose.”