Cacao and cupuaçu emerge as Amazon’s bioeconomy showcases

The idea that the best chocolate was thought to come from Europe or Central America bothered César de Mendes. Growing up in the Brazilian Amazon, he would watch his mother prepare cocoa from the fruit she picked and had a hunch that it could be transformed into a premium product. He also knew that, by making chocolate locally, he could benefit both the rainforest and the traditional communities that lived there. A one-time chemist, de Mendes decided to trade his academic career for a new venture as a chocolate entrepreneur, launching the tree-to-table brand De Mendes Chocolates in 2014. Since then, he’s continued to source his cacao (Theobroma cacao), the fruit used to make cocoa, exclusively from traditional and Indigenous communities, paying them up to six times the market value for the fruit. “The cacao supplied by the traditional communities to our factory is all native,” Roberto Favero, a director at De Mendes, told Mongabay. “With the financial support given by De Mendes Chocolates, these communities will not need to deforest to produce another product to support themselves.” Among the communities de Mendes works with are the Indigenous Yanomami and Ye’kawana, teaching them to make fine cocoa from the cacao that grows within their territories. In 2019, he launched the first chocolate product made entirely by the Indigenous people, who picked and produced premium 69% chocolate bars. As Resende Sanöma, a community leader and director of the Hutukara Yanomami Association, told the Instituto Socioambiental, an NGO that advocates for Indigenous…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay