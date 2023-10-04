Defending a forest for tree kangaroos and people: Q&A with Fidelis Nick

MUKU, Papua New Guinea — Fidelis Nick’s eyes lock onto the police vehicle as it passes through his village in northwestern Papua New Guinea. A few people wave greetings as it passes by, but Nick isn’t one of them. He watches as a truck from the construction company working on a new road here in Muku follows directly behind. He doesn’t seem fearful, but he’s clearly on alert. Since the first crews arrived in May 2021, Nick, now 39, has led the resistance to the road, rallying members of his community and others in the area to oppose its construction. These villages sit in the heart of the Torricelli Mountains, rainforest-covered peaks rising to 1,650 meters (5,410 feet) spread across some 1,850 square kilometers (714 square miles), an area two and a half times the size of Bengaluru, India. In addition to the road cutting through Nick’s land, he worries about the impact it could have on the region’s unique biodiversity. Turning a well-worn foot path into a road would make it easier to move goods and access services from the forest-dappled peaks of the Torricellis to the coastal port of Aitape, which sits less than 32 km (20 mi) as the crow flies from Muku. But Nick and his colleagues at the Tenkile Conservation Alliance (TCA) say they worry that it would also open up the region to more logging and hunting in a place that’s home to critically endangered tree kangaroos and a host of other biodiversity. They…This article was originally published on Mongabay

