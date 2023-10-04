Fat Bear Week 2023: Can chubby cub 806 Jr beat the seasoned champions?

From BBC
His bodyweight has increased nearly 7,000% since the day he was born, which was less than a year ago.
And now this 70lb (31kg) spring cub, known as 806 Jr, is taking on the champions of chonk in this year’s Fat Bear Week competition.
The popular online event, founded in 2014 by former park ranger Mike Fitz, has become something of a phenomenon, with more than a million votes cast last year for the fattest of them all.
Each year, the brown bears of Alaska’s Katmai National Park gather along the banks of the Brooks River to devour salmon swimming upstream. Their goal: to pack on as many pounds as possible before winter.
Twelve bears among the lot are chosen for Fat Bear Week’s bracket, where fans voting online will ultimately decide the winner.
806 Jr, recognisable by his short muzzle and near-Disney-level cuddliness, is already the 2023 Fat Bear Junior Champion – but can he match the chub of more seasoned veterans?
The current favourites for 2023’s contest are 480 – aka Otis – a 27-year-old brown bear weighing roughly 1,200lb, and 747 – or Colbert – a two-time Fat Bear Week champion weighing about the same.
It’s an uneven playing field, not separated by bear gender, size or age, says Mr Fitz, now a resident naturalist at explore.org, which maintains a 24-hour livestream of the bears.
