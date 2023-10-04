Indonesia’s Mandalika project a litany of violations for Indigenous Sasak

JAKARTA — Activists have called on the developers of a major tourism project on the Indonesian island of Lombok to immediately remedy the rights violations alleged by local Indigenous communities who have had to be moved from the land. The resettlement phase of the $3 billion project in the coastal Mandalika region was supposed to have been concluded at the end of September. But activists from a group of NGOs say the lead developer, the state-owned Indonesian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), has left myriad complaints of human rights violations unresolved. In the findings from their investigation, they say the resettlement process was flawed from the beginning and “far from complete.” They note that the ITDC’s resettlement plan calls for three conditions to be met before the process can be deemed complete: provision of fair resettlement; compensation for loss of property in the case of eviction; and livelihood restoration for all project-affected persons. None of the three conditions have thus far been met, the groups say. Wawa Wang, director of the NGO Just Finance International, one of the groups that participated in the investigation, attributed this to the hands-off approach taken by the Mandalika project’s main financial backer, the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). She said the lender effectively outsourced its due diligence responsibilities to the ITDC, allowing the latter to operate in near-total opacity. As a result, instead of making sure that the resettlement process is in line with the AIIB’s environmental and social safeguards, the bank appeared to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

