Small wins for Indigenous Malaysian activists in dispute with timber giant

Indigenous activists have claimed two small victories against timber giant Samling in their decades-long battle to protect their remaining forests and territories in the Malaysian state of Sarawak. Operating in Sarawak since 1976, Samling has grown to be the biggest among the “Big Six” timber companies that control almost three-quarters of the country’s forest concessions. The company reportedly exported timber worth 544 million ringgit ($115 million) in 2022. Indigenous activists say the rise of the company has often come at the expense of traditional land, homes and livelihoods, even as the company has made efforts to undertake more corporate social responsibility practices. Samling’s state-sanctioned concessions have overlapped with dozens of Indigenous villages. Some of these communities accept or tolerate the company, but individuals and grassroots organizations have fought for decades against the company’s actions. One such group, SAVE Rivers, was sued by Samling after publicizing concerns about the company’s treatment of people living in and around two areas under the company’s management: the Ravenscourt and Gerenai forest management units. After 25 months and four rescheduled trials, Samling and SAVE Rivers reached an amicable settlement announced Sept. 18, the day the trial was scheduled to begin. “Samling maintains that their licensing and harvesting activities in Gerenai FMU and Pelutan FTLA [forest timber license area] are subject to monitoring and approval by the Sarawak authorities,” said the statement published on Samling’s website. “Both parties to the Suit agree that the welfare of the local community remain their priority.” The lawsuit hinged on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

