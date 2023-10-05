Brazil’s Indigenous women march again for the rights of their people and lives

“Our voice is a political voice,” says Samela Sateré Mawé, communicator of the National Articulation of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestry (ANMIGA) and Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB). To the sound of traditional musical instruments, songs and prayers, around 8,000 Indigenous women from the six Brazilian biomes took part in the III March of Indigenous Women Sept. 11-13 in the Brazilian capital, Brasília. Side by side, international guests from Indigenous groups from Latin America, the United States, Russia, Malaysia, Uganda, New Zealand, Finland and other places also participated. The march aimed to strengthen political action and the occupation of representative spaces by Indigenous women, and also to initiate dialogues for the creation of public policies for Indigenous peoples inside and outside their territories, meeting specific demands of their realities. “We need to echo our voices so that our bodies-territory are present in all spaces and places of decision-making and power,” says Daniele Guajajara, communicator at ANMIGA. The first March of Indigenous Women in 2019, and its second edition in 2021, together with the creation of ANMIGA, boosted the empowerment and protagonism of Indigenous women in the fight for the rights of original peoples, leading to the emergence of numerous organizations or departments in historical entities of the Indigenous movement to represent them, reaching more than 90 organizations present in all Brazilian biomes. First March of Indigenous Women, held in Brasília in 2019. Image by Inaê Guion. In 2022, they further advanced female Indigenous representation in politics by supporting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

