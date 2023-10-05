Climate change: Warmest September on record as global temperatures soar

From BBC
The world’s September temperatures were the warmest on record, breaking the previous high by a huge margin, according to the EU climate service.
Last month was 0.93C warmer than the average September temperature between 1991-2020, and 0.5C hotter than the previous record set in 2020.
Ongoing emissions of warming gases in addition to the El Niño weather event are driving the heat, experts believe.
They say 2023 is now “on track” to be the warmest on record.
September’s high mark comes in the wake of the hottest summer on record in the northern hemisphere as soaring temperatures show no signs of relenting.
The data, from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, shows that the month had the biggest jump from the long term average in records dating back to 1940.
Scientists have been quite shocked by some of the detail in the data.
“This month was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist – absolutely gobsmackingly bananas,” Zeke Hausfather, an experienced researcher, wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.
Beating a long term recent average by almost a degree is bad enough, but this masks even greater differences in some parts of the globe. In Europe, for example, the scale of heating was remarkable, beating the long term average by 2.51C.
