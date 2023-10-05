Frogs in the pot: Two in five amphibian species at risk amid climate crisis

A new study published in Nature has found that more than 8,000 amphibian species are at a substantially higher risk of extinction than they were since the last assessment in 2004. Today, two in five amphibians are threatened with extinction, making them among the most imperiled animal groups. Between 2004 and 2022, climate change became the primary threat for 39% of amphibian species that moved closer to extinction, according to lead author Jennifer Luedtke Swandby of the conservation NGO Re:wild. Amphibians are “becoming climate captives,” she said, “unable to move very far to escape the climate change-induced increase in frequency and intensity of extreme heat, wildfires, drought and hurricanes.” Boophis blommersae, a vulnerable frog species from Madagascar. Photo by Dr Mark D. Scherz, Natural History Museum of Denmark. Amphibians are highly vulnerable to climate change. Their permeable skin, essential for respiration and water absorption, makes them susceptible to changes in temperature and humidity, often leading to dehydration during droughts and heat waves. Their aquatic life stages, especially for frogs, are sensitive to changes in water conditions and precipitation patterns. Many amphibians have specialized habitats with specific temperature or seasonal requirements that can be disrupted by climate change. Furthermore, they face increased disease risks, such as from the deadly chytrid fungus (Bsal) disease, which thrives in altered climates. A gliding tree frog (Agalychnis spurrelli) perched on a branch with mushrooms in the Osa Peninsula of Costa Rica. Image courtesy of Robin Moore/Re:wild. The study shows salamanders are the world’s most threatened…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay