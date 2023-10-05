Indonesian children locked out of school as El Niño haze chokes parts of Sumatra & Kalimantan

Regional governments in wildfire-hit Indonesia shuttered schools in the first week October, as sickly air pollution continued to cloak several population centers in Kalimantan and Sumatra. Local authorities in Central Kalimantan, Jambi and South Sumatra provinces have all announced either restricted teaching times or closure of schools altogether, with the changes affecting children throughout primary and secondary schooling. The provincial government of Jambi, a Sumatran province with a population of more than 3.5 million, announced on Oct. 1 that schools would be closed during the following week. On Oct. 5 Jambi Governor Al Haris said that stay-at-home order would continue as poor air quality shrouded the province. “Schoolchildren will still have the day off and study in the home,” Al Haris said. “I also ask that teachers continue to be active in teaching children, even though students are at home.” Across the Karimata Strait, air pollution over Central Kalimantan province reached dangerous levels, forcing officials in the capital, Palangkaraya, to instruct children to stay at home. An air pollution monitor in Palangkaraya operated by Indonesia’s environment ministry showed a PM2.5 reading above 350 µg/m³ on the afternoon of Oct. 5, which was more than 100 µg/m³ above the level at which breathable air is determined “hazardous” to health. Forest and land fires hit land in Banjarbaru city, South Kalimantan province. Image by Riyad Dafhi Rizki/Mongabay Indonesia. Jayani, the head of the education department in Palangakaraya, said schools would remain closed until Oct. 7, when the city government would decide whether…This article was originally published on Mongabay

