Indonesian islanders draw line in sand as Dubai-style reclamation nears

MAKASSAR, Indonesia — Daeng Bau says he has no plans to move from his home on the tiny island of Lae-Lae, a stone’s throw across the seafront here in Makassar, the capital of Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province. However, like many of the island’s 2,000 residents, Bau says he fears he may soon lose his ties to Lae-Lae. “As long as residents keep fighting to defend their rights, the government has to listen to the people,” said Bau, speaking through a megaphone in September to a crowd of demonstrators. “One more time: Reject the reclamation, no negotiations.” At that protest in Makassar, Bau was joined by around 100 people from Lae-Lae to amplify their objections to a 157-hectare (388-acre) reclamation project off the coast of Makassar. It was the seventh demonstration attended by the community since February. At issue is the construction of Center Point Indonesia, a high-rise development project built on a reclaimed zone of water off Makassar, which encompasses the 500-meter-wide (1,640-foot) island of Lae-Lae. Center Point Indonesia was first proposed in 2009 as a clutch of gleaming islands with new condominiums and commercial premises for eastern Indonesia’s largest and most overcrowded city. The devolved government authorized the project in 2013, awarding the tender to PT Yasmin Bumi Asri, a company associated with Indonesian conglomerate the Ciputra Group. Yasmin Bumi Asri then engaged Dutch engineering firm Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. to carry out the reclamation. Permission to build on the sea in Indonesia falls under several pieces of legislation, such as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

