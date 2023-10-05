Logging route cut into Cambodia’s Prey Lang from Think Biotech’s concession

STUNG TRENG, Cambodia — A fresh incursion into Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary has added new evidence to mounting allegations of timber laundering by Think Biotech, which exists on paper as a reforestation company producing sustainable wood. Satellite imagery showed that between April 6 and 9, a fresh path had been crudely cut into Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary from Think Biotech’s 34,000-hectare (84,000-acre) concession, which extends along the border of the protected forest in Stung Treng and Kratie provinces. Prey Lang is mainland Southeast Asia’s largest lowland evergreen rainforest and a vital carbon sink. The sanctuary spanned nearly 430,000 hectares (1.06 million acres) until August this year, when the Ministry of Environment increased the size of Prey Lang to 489,663 hectares (1.21 million acres). The expansion of Prey Lang, however, comes after some of the worst years on record for illegal logging in the wildlife sanctuary. Satellite imagery from April 2023 shows construction of a new road that appears to begin inside Think Biotech’s concession. By April 12, it had cut a meandering path almost 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep into the protected forest of Prey Lang. The path appeared to be bound directly for a cluster of community forests, many of which hold old-growth resin trees that have been sustainably tapped by Indigenous communities for generations. Satellite imagery provided by Planet Labs shows the development of a new road running from Think Biotech’s concession in Cambodia’s Stung Treng province into the protected Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary. Image by Andrés Alegría…This article was originally published on Mongabay

