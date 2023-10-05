Pope Francis condemns world leaders for deeply flawed UN climate process

Pope Francis emerged this week as a blunt critic of past United Nations climate summits, calling out world leaders for their empty rhetoric and broken promises while their nations continue relying heavily on fossil fuels, even as Earth’s climate grows more unstable and violent. He called for real and urgent action before the planet reaches “the point of no return.” “International negotiations cannot make significant progress due to positions taken by countries which place their national interests above the global common good,” Francis writes in Laudate Deum, a document released by the Vatican on October 4. “Those who will suffer the consequences of what we are trying to hide will not forget this failure of conscience and responsibility.” The pope’s unsparing assessment of repeated failures by global leaders to address the rapidly escalating climate crisis is contained in an 18-page addendum to his historic encyclical on climate change and environmental protection titled Laudato Si, On Care for Our Common Home which was released in June 2015, receiving worldwide attention. That encyclical, the Catholic church’s highest teaching document, was aimed at influencing the 21st UN climate summit held in Paris in December 2015. And it did. Laudato Si’s principles were woven throughout the preamble of the historic Paris Agreement as 190 nations agreed for the first time to work collectively to hold global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above a 1900 baseline. “We can do this, if we act now,” reads a slogan at COP26, the climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

