Sustainable infrastructure in the Pan Amazon: In search of an oxymoron

The macroeconomic hypothesis that infrastructure investments stimulate economic growth assumes that these physical assets overcome a logistical or systemic constraint on production. In practice, this requires for individual projects to be the subject to an objective feasibility analysis, are priced fairly, and have been approved after the full evaluation of their social and environmental impacts. Unfortunately, many infrastructure investments in the Pan Amazon have not met these three fundamental criteria. Some are poorly conceived or simply unnecessary, and many are foisted on society by vested interests or corrupt politicians. Poorly designed or unnecessary infrastructure can create a negative economic impact because scarce financial capital is funneled into projects with limited benefit for society, thus denying investment in more deserving initiatives. A poorly conceived project may provide a short-term economic boost but fail to provide the long-term economic benefits provided by a well-designed infrastructure asset. In the Pan Amazon, the lack of an economic return is compounded by large negative environmental and social impacts caused by poorly conceived infrastructure initiatives. This chapter has focused on large-scale infrastructure built in the Pan Amazon over the last several decades. Some have been poor investments when evaluated solely on economic criteria, but many more have been economically successful and politically popular because they benefit the actual [albeit recent] inhabitants of the Amazon. The most controversial have benefitted stakeholders who are not residents of the Amazon, particularly the companies that cater to extra-Amazonian consumers of energy and commodities. These assets and systems may be profitable,…

