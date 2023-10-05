The truth about Cambodia’s Prey Lang sanctuary | Chasing Deforestation

PREY LANG, Cambodia — Cambodia has among the worst rates of forest loss of any nation, and Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary is a quintessential case. The protected area has long faced relentless devastation in near-total obscurity, with many observers saying that Prey Lang’s status as a sanctuary exists only on paper. In this episode of Chasing Deforestation, host Romi Castagnino delves into the heart of the matter, uncovering the dire situation in Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary. Officially spanning 431,683 hectares (1.07 million acres) across four provinces in Cambodia, Prey Lang is not only a refuge for threatened species like the Asian elephant and the Malayan sun bear, but is also home to 80% of the country’s threatened native tree species. Despite its ecological significance, widespread deforestation continues unabated. Preliminary satellite data from Global Forest Watch, an online forest monitoring initiative, paint a grim picture: They indicate that deforestation in Prey Lang in 2023 is set to surpass both 2022 and 2021, with the latter year marking the highest recorded forest loss since the start of the century. Snapshot from a drone video showing deforestation inside Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary. Image by Andy Ball for Mongabay. In a quest for answers, host Romi Castagnino sends Mongabay reporter Gerry Flynn on a mission to uncover the truth on the ground. Gerry engages with various stakeholders, including the CEO of a major logging company that’s allegedly encroaching into the protected area, as well as a leading advocacy group dedicated to safeguarding these precious…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay