Up in the air: Study finds microplastics in high-altitude cloud water

The more we learn about plastic, the more we find it everywhere. Research has shown that tiny microplastic particles litter the world’s oceans and rivers, from the Arctic and Antarctic. Microplastics are in the soils where fruits and vegetables grow. They’re found in the internal organs of wildlife. Scientists have even detected plastic in human blood, brains and placentas. A growing body of research has also shown that microplastics — particles less than 5 millimeters, or about 0.2 inches, in size — are being blown up into the atmosphere by wind and sea spray, then falling from the sky in rain. So it would only make sense that plastic is also present in clouds. Which is exactly what a new study in Environmental Chemistry Letters has found. Researchers collected cloud water samples from high-altitude mountains in Japan — including the summit of Mount Fuji — and discovered small airborne particles from nine different types of plastics. This finding led the scientists to suggest that high-altitude microplastics could influence cloud formation and therefore, alter the climate. However, they did not investigate these possibilities in the current study. The scientists collected the cloud water samples using fine wire devices and then used imaging techniques to analyze the samples. They detected microplastics in the cloud water ranging in diameter from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers — sizes hardly or even impossibly perceptible to the naked eye. Nine different types of plastic were detected, including, among others, polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate — common forms…This article was originally published on Mongabay

