What does land mean to Australia’s Indigenous groups fighting logging?

BELLINGEN, Australia — A coastal breeze can be felt through the rustling eucalyptus leaves of blackbutt, ironbark and tallowwood trees in the old-growth native forest now known as Newry on the coast of the state of New South Wales, in present-day Australia. A faint, melodic creaking sound is audible from a twisted grey gum tree swaying with the motion of the wind, sending a reminder to the Gumbaynggirr people that everything is alive and charged with spirits. This is Gumbaynggirr Country, and it is home to the dunggiirr, the koala (Phascolarctos cinereus), one of the totem animals for the Gumbaynggirr people. “The dunggiirr is a very powerful animal, their magic is very strong and the spirit of the Dunggiirr is respected,” says Sandy Greenwood, cultural consultant and member of the Gumbaynggirr people. Knowledge of dunggiirr, she tells Mongabay, has played a vital role in their creation stories, laws, customs, spirituality and identity. As Greenwood expresses, many First Nations peoples in Australia feel an intimate and deeply profound, seemingly genetic connection, to their ancestral lands, often simply called “Country.” “Generations of our ancestors have been a part of Country since creation time … and the animal spirits, the tree spirits, these are our ancestor totems — our family,” she says as a logging truck thunders past. The Gumbaynggirr Country is home to the dunggiirr, the koala (Phascolarctos cinereus), one of the totem animals for the Gumbaynggirr people. Image by Steve Franklin via Unsplash (Public domain). Here, where the grey gum tree…This article was originally published on Mongabay

