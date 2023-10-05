World Bank still backs coal in Asia, despite climate claims, report reveals

The World Bank continues to indirectly finance some of Asia’s largest coal developers despite its pledges to stop doing so and align with the Paris Agreement, according to a new report from environmental and economic watchdogs. The report, by Inclusive Development International, Recourse and Indonesia-based civil society organization Trend Asia, shows that the World Bank’s private sector subsidiary, the International Financial Corporation (IFC), invested in banks and other financial institutions that are funding at least 39 coal developments that could generate more than 68 gigawatts of new coal-powered capacity throughout China, Indonesia and Cambodia. “This is the opposite of the sustainable development that IFC purports to promote, and it is having a devastating impact on coal-affected communities throughout Asia and the entire planet in this time of climate peril,” David Pred, executive director of Inclusive Development International, said in a statement. In 2013, the World Bank committed to withdraw from coal and later pledged to align its investments with the Paris Agreement. A 2019 Green Equity Strategy, which compels the multilateral lender’s client banks to halve their coal exposure by 2025 and eliminate it from their portfolios by 2030, was initially welcomed by observers. However, the presence of “loopholes and gray areas” in the strategy enables IFC clients to continue to funnel capital to coal developers and coal-powered industrial projects, the report says. Coal on a barge near Tanjung Redeb in East Kalimantan, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler for Mongabay The report follows formal complaints lodged against the IFC…This article was originally published on Mongabay

