99% of Caatinga biome could lose plant species due to climate change: Study

The Amazon Rainforest — together with other forests around the globe — lies at the center of concern over climate changes inside Brazil and worldwide. Yet little is studied and even less said about the dry, hot tropical biomes like the Caatinga, which occupies around 800,000 square kilometers (310,000 square miles, roughly the size of Mozambique) in mostly Northeastern Brazil. But this is beginning to change. Researchers from the federal universities of Paraíba (UFPB), Pernambuco (UFPE) and Viçosa (UFV); from Campinas State University (UNICAMP) and Goiano Federal Institute (IFG) carried out a study in which they concluded that 99% of the Caatinga’s plant communities will lose species by 2060, resulting in a 40% simplification of the region’s plant type composition. Data from hundreds of scientific herbarium collections, together with the literature, were analyzed to produce an unprecedented data bank with some 420,000 records of occurrence for 3,060 plant species in the biome. “These data were complemented by the growth form of each species, which specifies if the plant is a tree, a bush, an herbaceous perennial, a succulent, an herb or a vine,” says UNICAMP biologist Mario Ribeiro de Moura, the study’s main author. The second step involved building statistical and AI models allowing the researchers to map out geographic distribution of plants in the Caatinga, not only for the present time but also for different climate change scenarios in the future. “This sort of approach makes it possible to come to a consensus between the scenarios we tested,” explains…This article was originally published on Mongabay

