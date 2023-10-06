Applications open for Airbus’s ‘Satellites for Biodiversity Award’

The Airbus Foundation and the Connected Conservation Foundation have announced the second edition of their “Satellites for Biodiversity Award.” Aiming to encourage the use of high-resolution satellite imagery for biodiversity conservation purposes, the call for applications opened earlier this month. Individual researchers as well as nonprofit organizations have until Dec. 15 to send in their proposals. Three winning projects will be granted access to Airbus’s Pléiades and Pléiades Neo satellites, the former delivering images with a resolution of 50 centimeters (20 inches) and the latter delivering an even finer resolution of 30 cm (12 in). The winning teams will also be awarded funding of $6,000 each and free access to global mapping and spatial analysis software from Esri. “The provision of invaluable data to our winners, coupled with the open exchange of insights and knowledge, aims to cultivate heightened efficacy and progress in use of these techniques for conservation initiatives,” Sophie Maxwell, executive director of Connected Conservation Foundation, said in a joint press release issued by the two foundations. Satellite image of Lake MacKay in Australia. The Satellites for Biodiversity Award aims to encourage the adoption and use of very high-resolution satellite imagery for monitoring, tracking and protecting global biodiversity. Image by NASA Landsat. The award, launched in December 2022, aims to encourage the adoption and use of very high-resolution satellite imagery for monitoring, tracking and protecting global biodiversity. According to the press release, the two foundations are advocating for better use of satellites to monitor the global loss of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

