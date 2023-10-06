Cambodia bars green activists from traveling to accept international award

PHNOM PENH — A court in Cambodia has denied the requests of three activists from environmental group Mother Nature Cambodia to travel to Sweden to accept an international award. In a letter published Oct. 2 by Phnom Penh Municipal Court and posted publicly to Mother Nature Cambodia’s Facebook page, decrees the travel of the three activists to receive the award “unnecessary,” in the words of prosecutor Chroeng Khmao. The Cambodian activist group was on Sept. 28 recognized as a laureate of the Right Livelihood award, often termed the “Alternative Nobel,” for its “relentless” environmental activism in the shrinking civil space of Cambodia. Three of the Mother Nature Cambodia activists invited to accept the award — Long Kunthea, Phun Keo Reaksmey and Thun Ratha — were barred from international travel while on parole for charges related to their environmental activism. They had petitioned for an exception, which the court turned down in its letter. Mother Nature Cambodia subsequently posted photos of Khmao dressed in the white uniform of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, questioning the court’s independence and suggesting that the decision to ban its members from going to Stockholm was political. Prosecutor Chroeng Khmao in full Cambodian People’s Party uniform, and the letter issued by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court denying the activists’ request for travel. Images courtesy of Mother Nature Cambodia. Khmao could not be reached for comment, while Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesperson Y Rin hung up the phone upon learning a journalist was calling him, and then…This article was originally published on Mongabay

