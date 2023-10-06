Indonesia reports a new Javan rhino calf, but population doubts persist

JAKARTA — A newborn Javan rhino calf has been spotted in Indonesia, but the good news is tempered by questions over the species’ population trend and reports of an increase in attempted poaching incursions into the animal’s last holdout. Camera trap images taken between July and September in Ujung Kulon National Park show a female calf of the Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus) roaming with its mother. Indonesian conservation authorities have since 2011 installed hundreds of camera traps throughout the park to monitor sightings of known, named adult rhinos as well as any new births, and also to keep watch for any poaching attempts. “This birth shows the success of Indonesia in the conservation efforts of the Javan rhino,” Satyawan Pudyatmoko, the Indonesian environment ministry’s head of conservation, said in a statement published Oct. 5 in Jakarta. A map showing the planned expansion of the habitable space for Javan rhinos inside Ujung Kulon National Park. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. The female Javan rhino calf with its mother. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. This is the first official announcement of a newborn of the critically endangered species after an investigative report published earlier this year threw into doubt the government’s claims of a steadily growing population. In its report, the nonprofit environmental NGO Auriga Nusantara revealed that 18 rhinos had been missing for years, and at least three of them were confirmed to have died since 2019, yet continued to be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

