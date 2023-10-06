World breaches key 1.5C warming mark for record number of days

From BBC
Published22 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The world is breaching a key warming threshold at a rate that has scientists concerned, a BBC analysis has found.
On about a third of days in 2023, the average global temperature was at least 1.5C higher than pre-industrial levels.
Staying below that marker long-term is widely considered crucial to avoid the most damaging impacts of climate change.
But 2023 is “on track” to be the hottest year on record, and 2024 could be hotter.
“It is a sign that we’re reaching levels we haven’t been before,” says Dr Melissa Lazenby, from the University of Sussex.
This latest finding comes after record September temperatures and a summer of extreme weather events across much of the world.
When political leaders gathered in Paris in December 2015, they signed an agreement to keep the long-term rise in global temperatures this century “well below” 2C and to make every effort to keep it under 1.5C.
The agreed limits refer to the difference between global average temperatures now and what they were in the pre-industrial period, between 1850 and 1900 – before the widespread use of fossil fuels.
Breaching these Paris thresholds doesn’t mean going over them for a day or a week but instead involves going beyond this limit across a 20