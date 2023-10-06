World owes it to Tanzania to keep Eastern Arc forests standing, study shows

Tanzania’s Eastern Arc Mountains, home to nearly 5,000 different plant species and dozens of amphibians unique to each isolated massif, provide the world with ecosystem services worth more than $8 billion, a group of international scientists says. But the challenge lies in translating more of the value of intact forest landscape there into benefits for the more than two million people who live around the mountains, many of them farmers who are expanding their fields into the forests. “[The massifs] have some of the oldest forests on the planet that have been through many climate cycles, and as forests get isolated on these different ‘sky islands’ they generate an enormous diversity of species,” said study lead author Phil Platts, an environmental scientist and director of U.K.-based consultancy BeZero Carbon. Platts and a team comprising more than 70 international and Tanzanian scientists and researchers spent 10 years gathering data in the Eastern Arc, which stretches for 650 kilometers (400 miles) across the east of the country, studying its plants and animals and surveying thousands of farmers, charcoal-producers, pit sawyers, hoteliers, and forest reserve managers. The team estimated that over a 20-year period the mountain blocks and their forests will provide nature-based benefits to both Tanzanians and the world worth a staggering $8.2 billion, after factoring in conservation costs. To arrive at this figure, the team first calculated the benefits people could get by conserving the forests and managing them sustainably over time, including things like firewood and timber, or clean water…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay