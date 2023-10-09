How the U.N., nations, kids and corporations saved the Red Sea from an oil disaster

A diverse international coalition of funders — ranging from national governments to oil companies and even U.S. schoolchildren — have averted a potentially catastrophic million-barrel oil spill in the Red Sea, following five years of U.N.-led efforts to mount a rescue mission for the FSO Safer. Anchored in coastal waters, the Safer oil tanker acted as an export terminal for light crude oil piped to it from the Marib Basin in mainland Yemen. Its operations and maintenance were suspended in 2015, after Yemen’s ongoing civil war broke out in 2014. Since then, it sat disintegrating on its permanent mooring, threatening to spill 1.14 million barrels of oil — four times worse than the Exxon Valdez, with an estimated cleanup cost of $20 billion. The internationally recognized government of Yemen and its civil war opposition, Ansarallah, were momentarily united in a shared goal this August: offloading the oil to prevent a humanitarian crisis and the environmental devastation that could follow if the tanker broke apart. The U.N. completed the operation on Aug. 11. But the global community dragged its feet when it came to paying the $143 million salvage bill, despite consensus that urgent action was needed. The U.N. had to borrow $22 million to complete the mission, or risk another winter of rough seas with the Safer already on the brink of disaster. Workers begin the ship-to-ship transfer of oil from the FSO Safer to the Yemen. Image courtesy of Boskalis. “A lot of people were saying, ‘Yes it’s a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

