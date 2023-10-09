Microplastics pose risk to ocean plankton, climate, other key Earth systems

Heart-wrenching images of sea turtles entangled in fishing nets, or dead seabirds with stomachs clogged by plastic trash, justifiably attract media and public attention. But zoom down to the microscopic scale and plastics are having far more pervasive, insidious effects on ocean life — even potentially impacting key Earth operating systems that keep the planet habitable. An estimated 12 million metric tons of plastic currently enters the ocean each year. This plastic debris gradually breaks down into smaller and smaller fragments — micro- and nanoplastics — which, while less visually striking, can have serious effects on marine ecosystems and may even pose a threat to the stability of Earth’s climate. A recent estimate suggests that as much as 358 trillion microplastic particles are floating on the surface of the world’s oceans, with untold trillions more in deeper reaches. Their prevalence is particularly worrisome because these tiny particles are easily mistaken as food by marine life. The smaller the microplastic particles, the more species that can ingest them, from huge filter-feeding whales to tiny organisms at the base of the food chain collectively known as plankton. “Microplastics truly are omnipresent in these environments,” says Carroll Muffett, president and CEO of the Center for International Environmental Law, adding that “they are affecting marine biota at every trophic scale.” Unlike larger plastic litter, which can entangle and suffocate marine animals, microplastics are unlikely to be lethal over short time scales. But their long-term impacts on plankton and microbial communities could have profound implications…This article was originally published on Mongabay

