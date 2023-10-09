New electric-blue tarantula species is first found in Thailand mangroves

Researchers have described a new electric-blue species of tarantula from Thailand. The vibrant tarantula (Chilobrachys natanicharum) was known from the pet trade but hadn’t been seen in nature by scientists. Researchers say it’s the first known tarantula species found in Thailand’s mangroves. A team from Khon Kaen University in Thailand, led by Narin Chomphuphuang along with JoCho Sippawat, a local wildlife YouTuber with more than 3 million subscribers, found the species on an expedition in 2022. Their findings were published in the journal ZooKeys. The electric-blue tarantula, Chilobrachys natanicharum, found in Thailand’s mangroves. Image courtesy of Yuranan Nanthaisong. While surveying Phang Nga province, the researchers spotted the brilliant blue tarantulas on trees in the mangrove forest. Though easily spotted, catching them was something else. “Collecting them was challenging due to the muddy and waterlogged ground,” Narin said. “These tarantulas inhabit hollow trees, and the difficulty of catching an electric-blue tarantula lies in the need to climb a tree and lure it out of a complex of hollows amid humid and slippery conditions. During our expedition, we walked in the evening and at night during low tide, managing to collect only two of them.” The species name, natanicharum, was chosen through an auction to benefit cancer patients and the education of Indigenous Lahu children. “Our primary goal is to raise awareness globally about the Lahu people, an Indigenous hill tribe in northern Thailand, who are still in need of educational support,” Narin told Mongabay. “JoCho Sippawat, being a member of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

