Agriculture: profitability determines land use | Chapter 3 of “A Perfect Storm in the Amazon”

Highway infrastructure initiates the deforestation process, but it is almost always accompanied by some sort of agricultural activity. Depending upon circumstances, deforestation can proceed rapidly or slowly, lead to large or small forest clearings, and create forest remnants of different sizes and configurations. Agricultural production models vary from huge ranches and plantations spanning tens of thousands of hectares to small plots consisting of less than a single hectare. These differences are rooted in cultural traditions and business models as well as incentive systems and land tenure regimes imposed by the state. The Pan Amazon covers a vast geographic area with a diversity of landforms, soil types and climates that support a wide range of production systems supplying food, fibre and biomass energy to local, national and global markets. The diversity of landholdings, production systems and business models lead to a similarly wide range of social and environmental impacts. Agriculture supports the livelihoods of millions of families across the Pan Amazon. For many migrant families, it provides a pathway out of poverty. For the middle class, it is a way to accumulate wealth and ensure prosperity for future generations. For entrepreneurs, it represents a business opportunity with a proven technology and manageable levels of risk. Forest is cleared to establish some type of agricultural activity, like this cattle ranch near Riberalta, Bolivia. Image: © Alexendre Laprise / Shutterstock.com As long-term investments, agricultural production systems can assume a role as key elements of a sustainable economy. When practiced as a speculative enterprise,…

