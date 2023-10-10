Annular Solar eclipse 2023: Ring of fire to sweep Americas on Saturday

From BBC
Stargazers and astronomers alike will be treated to a spectacular celestial event this Saturday – an annular solar eclipse.
This cosmic phenomenon will be visible in parts of the US, Mexico, and in South and Central America.
People across the US should see at least a partial eclipse, says Nasa.
An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most but not quite all of the Sun’s light.
It’s called an annular eclipse because just a thin ring, or annulus, of light remains visible.
“An annular eclipse only happens when the moon is at its furthest away point from Earth. In perspective to us on Earth, it doesn’t completely block out the light from the sun so instead you get this incredible ring of fire around the moon.
“Even though we get more excited about a total solar eclipse because you can see the Corona… it’s really far more rare to see an annular solar eclipse and so it’s a really cool thing to see” said Dr Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.
The path of the October 14 annular solar eclipse will span a wide area, offering different viewing experiences depending on your location.
Those within the path of annularity will witness the full ring of fire effect, while those in nearby regions will see a partial eclipse.
