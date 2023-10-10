Conservation success lies with governments, not NGOs: Q&A with Hem Sagar Baral

KATHMANDU — Whenever a potentially undescribed new bird species is reported in Nepal, ornithologist Hem Sagar Baral takes the next flight to the location to assess the claim. The scientific community takes the claim seriously only when Baral, who has dedicated a career of more than two decades to advocating for the conservation of Nepal’s flora and fauna, passes his verdict. Baral, who obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Amsterdam, was until recently the Nepal country representative for the Zoological Society of London. A winner of the Whitley Award, known as the “Green Oscars,” Baral has also co-authored several seminal books such as Important Bird Areas of Nepal, The State of Nepal’s Birds, Birds of Nepal Field Guide (in Nepali) and Mammals of Nepal. He’s one of the most-quoted biologists in the Nepali press, a testament to his wide-ranging knowledge and experience. Mongabay’s Abhaya Raj Joshi met with Baral recently following the end of his ZSL role in September, and spoke about the experience of setting up ZSL’s office in Nepal, the role of NGOs in conservation, and balancing the need for development with the needs of nature. The following interview has been translated from Nepali and edited for clarity. Hem Sagar Baral is a renowned Nepali ornithologist and conservationist who recently retired as the country representative of the Zoological Society of London. Image courtesy of Zoological Society of London. Mongabay: Could you tell us how you began your association with the Zoological Society of London? Hem Sagar Baral:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

