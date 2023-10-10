Gone before we know them? Kew’s ‘State of the World’s Plants and Fungi’ report warns of extinctions

A new report from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew (RBG Kew) warns that Earth’s vast numbers of plant and fungal species are threatened with extinction, and many may meet that fate before science ever describes them. The “State of the World’s Plants and Fungi” report draws on research from 200 scientists across 30 countries. A keystone of the report is the newly compiled World Checklist of Vascular Plants, led by Kew’s Rafaël Govaerts. The checklist, 35 years in the making, represents the first complete catalog of the 350,386 known plant species and their global ranges — a landmark accomplishment described as “the vital first step in documenting life on Earth.” The report includes concerning findings for plants. Researchers used predictive models to forecast extinction risks across nearly 400,000 documented flowering plants for the first time. They estimate that 45% of these are potentially threatened with extinction, with islands like Hawaii, Madagascar, New Caledonia, Borneo and the Philippines serving as predicted extinction hotspots. Scientists have described 100,000 species of plants and fungi since the start of 2020. However, researchers estimate we have yet to find 15% of the world’s flora. Researchers state this pace is far too slow to document all of these species before extinction. Of the estimated 300,000 plants that remain undiscovered, 77% of those may go extinct before discovery, according to a new modeling study included in the report. Matilda Brown, lead author of the study and conservation science analyst at RBG Kew, noted the sobering implications of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

