How our team debunked the UN’s climate neutrality claims

The United Nations consistently champions global climate action, urging nations across the globe to adopt commitments to reducing emissions. The intergovernmental organization has proclaimed itself 95% or more “climate neutral” every year since 2018 in its annual emissions report. However, this important global leader is not, in fact, leading on this vital topic. Jacob Goldberg from The New Humanitarian joins Mongabay’s podcast to detail this wide-ranging investigation that explains why. Listen here: Teaming up with Mongabay, reporters at The New Humanitarian obtained and analyzed around 75% of the U.N.’s offset portfolio from a total of 33 different U.N. entities. Reporters found that 2.7 million of the 6.6 million carbon credits analyzed were issued by wind or hydropower projects. Experts say these should not be considered offsets since the projects themselves don’t require the revenue of carbon credits to be built: they would have been built anyway. On top of this, more than a dozen projects that issued carbon credits to the U.N. had links to environmental damage or displacement. Goldberg says the U.N. has yet to comment on any of the projects reporters have asked about. Additionally, the U.N. only spent an average of $1.30 per credit, and some of these were purchased for as little as 12 cents. Experts told our reporters that at prices this low, one cannot realistically remove a metric ton of greenhouse gas from the atmosphere. “[T]he only reason it would be priced that low is because it’s not doing anything,” Goldberg says. Even the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

