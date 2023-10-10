Seaweed: Untapped economical potential in Bangladesh

Seaweed, a type of algae that grows at the bottom of oceans and rivers, is often used by some local Indigenous communities in Bangladesh. And in recent years, a few urban restaurants have also used seaweed in fresh salads, cooked vegetables, fish curries and meat dishes. Additionally, the aquatic resource has largely been used globally for different purposes, including in industrial raw materials and foods in East Asian countries like China, Japan and Korea. Considering increasing demands for seaweed at home and abroad, Bangladesh has recently explored the prospects of utilizing the aquatic plants under its blue economy expansion. A survey conducted by the Maritime Affairs Unit (MAU) of the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with the Netherlands found the presence of several hundreds of seaweed varieties in the Bay of Bengal. It is estimated that Bangladesh has a ready market for the product with a potential market value of nearly $20 million, as the plants can supply raw materials for biochemicals, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. But in the absence of proper guidelines and regulations, seaweed farming and businesses are yet to form in the country. Considering increasing demands for seaweed at home and abroad, Bangladesh has recently explored the prospects of utilizing the aquatic plants under its blue economy expansion. Image by Khairul Alam. “In Bangladesh, seaweed farming is new yet time-worthy, and its farming technique comparatively easy,” said Khairul Alam, a scientist at the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute. “Our coastal areas, especially in the islands like Saint…This article was originally published on Mongabay

