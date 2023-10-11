An ‘aquatic moonshot’ in Vietnam aims to fight livestock methane with seaweed

VAN PHONG BAY, Vietnam — A bold mariculture experiment in this shimmering bay ringed by hills in central Vietnam is aiming to neutralize a globally significant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. An international team of scientists at Greener Grazing, an R&D company, is growing a feathery, fern-like red seaweed called Asparagopsis taxiformis in a laboratory, with the aim of transferring the seaweed into the bay to grow fully. In theory, Greener Grazing would then disseminate this know-how to farmers around the world, allowing local communities to grow, harvest and sell A. taxiformis for income as a climate solution. This seaweed wouldn’t be for human consumption or use in cosmetics: It would be fed to livestock as a way to largely eliminate their methane emissions. The challenge, however, is immense. There are nearly 3 billion cattle and sheep in the world and Greener Grazing estimates about 100 million tons of A. taxiformis would be needed as a feed additive annually to eliminate 98% of the roughly 231 billion pounds of methane these livestock emit each year. In 2019, 34.7 million tons of seaweed were farmed globally — none of it A. taxiformis, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In this context, some researchers argue that this seaweed cannot practically be farmed at scale or have as large an impact as its promoters suggest. A view of Van Phong Bay, with traditional aquaculture pens in the distance. Image by Michael Tatarski for Mongabay. The foundational research Greener Grazing’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

