As oceans warm, marine heat waves push deep beneath the surface, study shows

New research shows that marine heat waves last longer in deeper water, increasing the possibility of species displacement or mortality. Marine heat waves, defined as events where ocean temperatures rise to extreme levels and hold steady for at least five days, are becoming increasingly common as human-induced climate change fuels global warming. The ocean absorbs an enormous amount of human-made heat. The sixth assessment report of the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that between 1971 and 2018, the sea took in about 396 zettajoules of heat, equivalent to the energy in about 25 billion Hiroshima atomic bombs. This heat absorption has resulted in a general warming of the global ocean. An analysis suggested that 2022 was the hottest year on record for the ocean. With the current El Niño climate pattern playing out this year, 2023 is predicted to be even hotter. While marine heat waves can impact any part of the ocean, certain areas have experienced more intense marine heat waves than others. For instance, one of the worst marine heat waves on record, known as "The Blob," occurred in the northern Pacific Ocean between 2015 and 2016, which disrupted the entire food web across the region. More recently, the waters around the U.K. and Europe experienced temperatures as high as 5° Celsius (9° Fahrenheit) above normal, which is the warmest this region has experienced in 170 years.

