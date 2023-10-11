Brazil strikes intruders of Amazon’s most deforested Indigenous land

The Brazilian government has launched a long-awaited operation to remove thousands of non-Indigenous invaders illegally occupying two ancestral territories in the Amazon Rainforest, in what human rights defenders hail as a victory for protecting Native communities. The operation began Oct. 2 in the Apyterewa and Trincheira Bacajá territories in the state of Pará with the goal of returning the exclusive rights to the land to the 2,500 Indigenous people who live there. Among the ethnicities inhabiting the region are the Parakanã, Mebêngôkre Kayapó and Xikrin people, as well as reports of uncontacted and recently contacted groups. The illegal invaders, many of whom have lived on the land for decades, “pose a threat to the Indigenous people and the forest, which has already had part of the vegetation destroyed, and encourages the exploration of illegal activities,” according to a government statement. Around 1,600 families live illegally in the region, many of whom are involved in cattle ranching and mining, causing soaring levels of deforestation and water pollution. A source close to the Parakanã, who requested not to be identified for security reasons, told Mongabay that federal agencies, including Brazil’s Indigenous body Funai, are protecting Indigenous villages in the Apyterewa Territory that are situated close to invader settlements by temporarily relocating them to other traditional communities. Funai is also advising Indigenous leaders not to travel to certain areas while the operation continues, the source said. Funai did not reply to Mongabay’s request for comment. The government’s goal is to remove invaders “peacefully…This article was originally published on Mongabay

