Calls for crackdown intensify as fire crisis heats up across Indonesia

A senior member of Indonesia’s parliament on Oct. 10 called for tougher police action against companies responsible for land fires, as air pollution continued to shutter schools and sicken thousands across Sumatra and Borneo. “I am asking the police and all related officials to be decisive, and look not only for those who start fires, but also the companies behind them,’ Ahmad Sahroni, the deputy chair of the parliamentary committee overseeing legal affairs, told fellow lawmakers. “They must go all-out so that land fires do not become our agenda every year. “This duty is not just about land and forests, but also about the safety of millions of Indonesians,” Sahroni added. “If this continues, it is a certainty that people will be hit with respiratory disease.” The environment ministry said it had shuttered 35 concessions, including several oil palm plantations, owing to fires, and issued 220 warning letters to companies in the year to Oct. 5. Last week, Rasio Ridho Sani, the head of the environment ministry’s enforcement arm, known as Gakkum, traveled to Ogan Komering Ilir district in Sumatra’s Riau province to seal off a 586-hectare (1,448-acre) concession operated by PT Sampoerna Agro, part of Indonesia’s Sampoerna conglomerate. “This should be a concern for other companies,” Rasio said on Oct. 4 outside the still-smoldering plantation concession. “At this location the fire is still burning, it’s still giving off smoke. This land fire is having a serious impact on health and the environment.” On Oct. 10, Indonesia’s meteorology agency, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

