Conservationists condemn Nepal proposal to allow hydropower in protected areas

KATHMANDU – Nepali conservationists have expressed outrage over the Ministry of Forest and Environment’s recent proposal to scrap existing guidelines through the backdoor to make it easier for developers to build large-scale hydropower plants inside the country’s protected areas. A draft of the proposal, titled “Construction of Physical Infrastructure Inside Protected Areas (Procedures),” was recently posted on the ministry’s website; if it is implemented, hydropower developers will be allowed to build projects entirely inside protected areas, release only a fraction of the water in the river during the peak dry season compared with prevailing provisions and acquire land for developing power projects inside protected areas more easily. All of these changes are not only legally erroneous, but also stand to risk conservation gains made in Nepal in the past few decades in the face of climate change, experts say. “First of all, there are many legal flaws in the new document,” said lawyer Dilraj Khanal, who specializes in natural resources. “It goes against the spirit of the Constitution as well as the National Parks and Wildlife Conservation Act,” he added. These laws are promulgated by Parliament and the government can’t make backdoor procedures that go against their spirit, he said. Kali Gandaki River in the Annapurnas. If the new proposal is implemented, hydropower developers will be allowed to build projects entirely inside protected areas, release only a fraction of the water in the river during the peak dry season compared with prevailing provisions and acquire land for developing power projects…This article was originally published on Mongabay

