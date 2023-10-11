How climate change could jeopardize Brazilian coffee

As the fire season reaches its peak in the Amazon region, coffee producers located thousands of kilometers away are also living their own private hell. Farms like Felipe Barretto Croce’s in Mococa, in the state of São Paulo, have seen fires increase in recent years, jeopardizing the production of what is the world’s largest coffee exporter. “We see that August and September are critical months at the end of the dry season — evapotranspiration, water deficit in the soil. It starts to get critical and we see a lot of fires, a lot of wildfires in the region,” explains Croce. Fazenda Ambiental Fortaleza (FAF), owned by Felipe’s family, is located in the countryside of São Paulo, in the middle of two biomes, the Cerrado and the Atlantic Forest, where 10 hectares (25 acres) of organic arabica coffee are becoming increasingly vulnerable to environmental changes, largely accentuated by the loss of vegetation in the Amazon. “In recent years, we’ve had days with more extreme weather, more intense cold and more intense heat. We’re seeing a rain deficit in general. This is probably due to a lot of deforestation around us, in the Cerrado and the Amazon,” Croce says. Felipe Barretto Croce, owner of Fazenda Ambiental Fortaleza (FAF), in Mococa (SP). Image courtesy of FAF. These dry and hot seasons are expected to become worse and more frequent. Climate modeling by the Gro Intelligence platform estimates that the number of days with extreme temperatures above 34° Celsius (93° Fahrenheit) in the coffee…This article was originally published on Mongabay

