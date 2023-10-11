Indigenous environmental defenders among favorites for Nobel Peace Prize

Every year in the run-up to the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) publishes a shortlist of possible contenders. This year included two long-time campaigners for Indigenous rights: Kankanaey Igorot leader Victoria Tauli-Corpuz from the Philippines and Shuar leader Juan Carlos Jintiach from Ecuador. This is the first year the PRIO has included a topic for Indigenous environmental defenders, PRIO director Henrik Urdal said. Both Indigenous nominees put their lives on the line in their countries to stop discrimination against Indigenous people while resisting invasions in their ancestral territories. Internationally, they advocated for climate and biodiversity treaties that would later safeguard human rights. “I feel honored just to be nominated,” said Tauli-Corpuz, , former U.N. special rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous peoples. “It puts Indigenous people’s rights and development issues onto the radar … [and] what we are contributing in terms of addressing the climate change and biodiversity erosion.” “I always look for a personal balance with nature, with myself. I think from being a good activist, a good human being, comes with that step,” said Juan Carlos Jintiach, Indigenous Shuar leader and executive director of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities (GATC). Image courtesy of Juan Carlos Jintiach. The Norwegian Nobel Committee makes the final decision and it has a 50-year secrecy policy before it releases the names of nominees it deliberates. However, PRIO does its own research and has predicted possible winners before, including Narges Mohammadi, who won this year for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

