Taking the global pulse of biodiversity monitoring: Q&A with Andrew Gonzalez

Conservation technology has witnessed an unprecedented boom in recent years. Drones are soaring higher than ever before. DNA sampled from soil, air and water are revolutionizing biodiversity surveys. Artificial intelligence is making it easier to analyze gargantuan amounts of data. However, despite the dizzying pace of advances in technology, scientists, researchers and tech enthusiasts continue to have one grouse. Technology projects working on biodiversity monitoring continue to operate in isolated silos, with the level of collaboration and data sharing not commensurate with the urgency of the issue. A new proposal by a group of scientists aims to fill that gap. The Group on Earth Observations Biodiversity Observation Network (GEO BON) is a network of scientists and experts monitoring biodiversity around the world. It's calling for a global network to centralize this monitoring and facilitate seamless transfer of data within countries. The GBiOS, short for Global Biodiversity Observing System, according to the proposal, will be similar to the network of local weather monitoring stations across the world, whose data are used to monitor climate change and its impacts globally. "This is really about getting ourselves coordinated, and acting collectively together for this challenge," Andrew Gonzalez, co-chair of GEO BON, and professor in the department of biology at McGill University in Canada, told Mongabay in a video interview. "We would not only federate people who are working together more effectively, but also fill many of the gaps in the data that currently exist in the biodiversity field." The timing of the proposal…

